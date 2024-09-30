Fourth domestic oil field to come on-stream

Egbert Faibille, CEO of the Petroleum Commission, highlighted ongoing appraisals and collaborations

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector is set to launch its fourth oil field, the Pecan Oil Field, with peak production expected at 80,000 barrels per day. The field aims to offset declining crude production, which has dropped by 9.2% annually over four years.

At the Ghana Oil and Gas Conference 2024, Egbert Faibille, CEO of the Petroleum Commission, highlighted ongoing appraisals and collaborations with ENI, Springfield, and others to boost output. Efforts to attract investment, such as the Ghana Oil and Gas Roadshows, are also underway.

Additionally, GNPC is preparing to drill its first onshore exploratory well in the Voltaian Basin.



