From Council Estate to Millionaire: How Ghanaian Timothy Armoo turned adversity into entrepreneurial success

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.cnbc.com

Timothy Armoo, a 29-year-old millionaire and co-founder of the influencer marketing firm Fanbytes, rose from poverty in South London to financial success.

Growing up in a tough environment, Armoo used his entrepreneurial spirit to start a tutoring business at 14 and later sold an online blog for £110,000.

He co-founded Fanbytes in 2017, connecting brands with influencers and eventually sold it for an eight-figure sum in 2022.

Despite facing challenges as a Black entrepreneur, Armoo focused on his business's potential to make money, not letting his background hinder his success.

