Fuel Prices to go up by 4% starting July 16 – COPEC predicts

Fuel Drop Fuel pump

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) predicts a 4% rise in petroleum product prices starting Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live