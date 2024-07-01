Fuel prices expected to increase today, July 1

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has announced that fuel prices in Ghana are expected to rise from July 1, 2024. Petrol prices will increase by 2.0%, diesel by 4.0%, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 5.0% over the next two weeks.

The anticipated hike is attributed to the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and rising international prices of petroleum products.



IES's monitoring of the global Standard & Poor's (S&P's) Platts performance indicates increased prices for petrol, diesel, and LPG in June 2024. Petrol closed at $816.61 per metric tonne, diesel at $778.32, and LPG at $477.80, marking increases of 1.45%, 6.84%, and 9.03%, respectively.

In the domestic market, IES observed stable prices for liquid fuels in June 2024. Diesel sold at GH₡14.06 per litre, petrol at GH₡14.26 per litre, and LPG at GH₡15.96 per kilogramme.