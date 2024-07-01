Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

Fuel prices expected to increase today, July 1

Fuel Station09 Fuel station

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has announced that fuel prices in Ghana are expected to rise from July 1, 2024. Petrol prices will increase by 2.0%, diesel by 4.0%, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 5.0% over the next two weeks.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live