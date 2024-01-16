Fuel prices to go down – COPEC announces

Fuel pump

Starting today, January 16, 2023, consumers can expect a reduction in the prices of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as announced by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).

However, the cost of petrol will remain unchanged.



This adjustment is attributed to a decrease in the prices of finished products on the global market, despite a slight depreciation of the cedi over the last two weeks.



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) anticipates an average price of GH¢11.71 per litre for petrol, while diesel is expected to be sold at GH¢12.13 per litre. LPG prices are projected to be GH¢12.30 per kilogram.



At the beginning of 2024, there was a general reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the domestic market.

The average price for petrol was GH¢11.80, and diesel was priced at GH¢12.25.



LPG, on the other hand, was available at GH¢13 per kilogram.



Notably, fuel prices were lowered by certain Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Star Oil and Zen Petroleum.