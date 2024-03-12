G&J Technical Services Ltd celebrates 30 years of powering Ghana and beyond

G&J Technical Services Limited

G&J Technical Services Limited, a pioneering force in backup power solutions, has held a media encounter in commemoration of three decades of excellence in providing reliable electricity to Ghana and the wider West African region.

The 30th Anniversary celebrations under the theme "Our Past Guides Our Future," is to reaffirm its clients of the company’s commitment to serving and empowering households and organizations with constant energy supplies.



Speaking at a press launch event on Monday, March 11, 2024, Founder and Managing Director, Godfrey Asiedu, reminisced about the company's journey from its modest beginnings to its current status as a powerhouse in the industry.



"It is humbling. This is a humbling experience because when we started this company, all I was hoping for was to be able to put food on the table and pay school fees.



"But what we’ve achieved together in this past 30 years, we’ve been blessed beyond measure," he said.



The celebrations, he said commemorate the company's rich history and highlight the invaluable contributions of its clients and stakeholders to the success of the company in the three decades gone by.



Established in March 1994, G&J Technical Services has been at the forefront of delivering reliable backup power solutions, sourcing engines and generators exclusively from the United Kingdom.

Over the past three decades, the company has not only established itself as a market leader but has also contributed significantly to job creation and community development within Ghana.



As part of their anniversary celebrations, the company announced exciting discount offerings on their generator sets, ranging from 22KV to 50KV.



Managing Partner and Head of Marketing and Sales, James Aidoo, revealed that clients making full payments will enjoy a 10% discount, while those opting for a 50% down payment will receive a 7.5% discount.



He said these discounts come at a crucial time as the region grapples with recent erratic power supply, ensuring companies and households have access to uninterrupted electricity.



The press launch will be followed by a celebration dinner at Labadi Beach Hotel on March 15, 2024.