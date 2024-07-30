GACL introduces new percentage-based passenger service charge

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is set to implement a new regime for collecting domestic airport passenger service charges (APSC) in a bid to boost revenue for maintaining airport facilities across the country.

Currently, a fixed charge of GH¢5 per passenger is applied, regardless of the ticket price. The new system, however, will adopt an ad valorem approach, collecting a percentage of the ticket's value.



According to Graphic Online reports, under this proposed system, if the service charge is set at 10 percent, a GH¢100 ticket would result in a GH¢10 charge per passenger, while a GH¢1,000 ticket would generate a GH¢100 charge.



This percentage-based method, outlined in a policy document awaiting Cabinet approval, aims to ensure a more proportional and substantial revenue stream for the GACL.



The Auditor-General’s 2023 report highlighted the need for this change, recommending that the GACL collaborate with relevant authorities to review and increase the APSC.



This review is crucial as the charge has not been updated since 2010, limiting the funds available for the upkeep of Terminal Two at Kotoka International Airport and other regional airports.



Upon approval, the current coupon-based system will be replaced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) billing and settlement platform, requiring domestic airlines like Africa World Airlines (AWA) and Passion Air to connect to this system.

The new approach was decided after reported consultations with stakeholders, reflecting a consensus on the necessity for an upward review of the APSC.



The Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, underscored the importance of regularly reviewing fees and charges to align them with current economic conditions.



The outdated GH¢5 charge is insufficient for the proper maintenance of airport facilities.



Aviation expert Sean Mendis supported the change, noting that the current system is antiquated and the APSC should be increased to ensure adequate funding for airport operations without causing inflation.



With the transition to the IATA platform, passengers will no longer need coupons attached to their boarding passes, as the charges will be integrated into ticket prices.



This move aims to modernize the APSC collection process, making it more efficient and reflective of ticket values.



