GCB Bank appoints Daniel Asirifi as board chairman

Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi

Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC (GCB), following the successful completion of Jude Kofi Arthur's tenure as Board Chairman and after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Mr. Asirifi obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Ghana Business School, and was called to the Bar two decades ago after enrolling at the Ghana School of Law.



His appointment comes as GCB Bank celebrates its 70th anniversary as Ghana's premier indigenous bank, highlighting its contribution and commitment to delivering unrivalled financial solutions for Ghana's socio-economic development.



Mr. Asirifi has been a member of the GCB Board since February 24, 2022, and brings his knowledge of the legal environment and appreciation of the intricate corporate governance regime of the financial services sector to the board.

He served as the Chairman of the Board's Ethics, Governance, Compliance and Nominations Committee and was also a member of the Board's Credit Committee, the Board's Human Resource and Remuneration Committee, and the Board's G-Money and Electronic Payments Committee.



Mr. Asirifi expressed his commitment to cooperating with the Board to continue to deliver on the strategic objectives in our four-year plan with a keen focus on governance and sustainability.