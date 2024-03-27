GCB Capital predicts inflation to surge to 26.0% in March 2024

Inflation surprisingly took a nose dive in February to 23.2%

GCB Capital (GCL) anticipates a significant rise in inflation to 26.0% in March 2024 before a subsequent decline in April 2024.

The Bank of Ghana's decision to maintain the policy rate at 29.0% is seen as appropriate by GCL, signaling a commitment to a tight monetary policy stance necessary for stabilizing inflation.



According to GCL, the recent depreciation of the cedi and other risk factors, including rising crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions and attacks on oil shipments, are expected to drive inflation upwards.



The cedi's depreciation against major currencies and the consequent increase in fuel prices by Oil Marketing Companies may lead to higher transport fares and general price hikes.

Despite inflation unexpectedly dropping to 23.2% in February, GCB Capital emphasizes the current and emerging risks to the inflation outlook, warranting a cautious monetary policy stance.



GCL underscores the need for vigilance against inflationary pressures, especially considering the potential impact of currency depreciation and rising fuel costs on consumer prices.