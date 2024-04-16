GEPA calls for stakeholder support to achieve $25.3bn export target

Ghana Export Promotion Agency (GEPA)

The Ghana Export Promotion Agency (GEPA) is rallying stakeholders to join efforts in reaching the ambitious $25.3 billion target set for the National Export Development Strategy by 2029.

At a stakeholders' breakfast meeting in Ho, Volta Region, the agency emphasized the importance of utilizing GEPA's programs and initiatives, as well as those of the African Continental Free Trade Area, to boost export trade and penetrate African and global markets.



During the meeting, GEPA's Programs Director, Alexander Dadzawa, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts from industry players, media representatives, and stakeholders in the small and medium-scale trade and export sectors. The focus was on GEPA's 10-year working document, the National Export Development Strategy, 2020-2029, which outlines various programs and action plans.

Highlighted programs included the Youth in Export Programme, Women Icon Regional Exhibition, Trade Fair, Coconut Revitalization Programme, and the Arts and Crafts Fair. Dadzawa announced the upcoming "Adinkra International Arts & Crafts Show," scheduled from April 25 to May 5, 2024, in Aburi, Eastern Region, providing a platform for showcasing West African arts and crafts.



Dadzawa emphasized the essential role of stakeholders in achieving the strategy's objectives, aiming to propel Ghana's non-traditional exports to $25.3 billion by 2029.