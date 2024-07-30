GEXIM to setup modern food processing plant for SMEs value addition

This is part of the Bank’s financial and technical support to high growth potential SMEs

Source: GNA

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) is establishing a modern food processing pilot plant in Accra to boost value addition for SMEs as part of the government's SME Growth and Opportunity initiative.

Deputy CEO Rosemary Beryl Archer highlighted the plant's potential to provide manufacturing solutions and scale up ideas for Ghanaian SMEs.



GEXIM aims to facilitate financial and technical services, enhancing value chain development and addressing market underperformance.

The initiative, backed by a GHS8.2 billion programme, will offer flexible financing, policy support, and shared technology, aiming to strengthen Ghanaian SMEs' global competitiveness and socio-economic contribution.



