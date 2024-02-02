GGEA to host 2024 business forum

Ghanaian-German Economic Association (GGEA)

The inaugural business forum of the Ghanaian-German Economic Association (GGEA), titled "Ghana's Economic Outlook for the year 2024," is scheduled for February 7, 2023, with the event being held under the patronage of German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull.

The theme of the forum is "Consolidating Macro-economic stability and Economic rebound in an election year."



The keynote speaker for the event will be the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressing the topic: "Sustaining Private Sector expectations for the Ghanaian economy in 2024."



Additionally, accounting firm KPMG will share insights on "Deploying Effective Business Strategies for the Private Sector in an Election Year."

Ghana's economy has experienced a rebound, showing positive trends in macro-stability and economic indicators. However, the government is expected to navigate a tight fiscal space, particularly under the constraints of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme during an election year.



The forthcoming 2024 budget is anticipated to unveil tax reforms and new measures for revenue mobilization.