GITFiC initiates global debt initiative discussions

Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC)

The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has initiated broader stakeholder engagements on its groundbreaking project theme, "A Call for a Global Debt Initiative."

During a joint press conference held at the World Bank office in Accra, with collaborative support from the World Bank and the European Union, two research papers were presented to the public. The papers, titled "Unravelling the Global Central Banks’ Losses (Africa and Europe)" and "Global Debt to GDP Post Covid-19 (Sub-Saharan Africa)," were presented in November 2023.



According to a press statement, the Position Paper for the Global Debt Initiative had been circulated among key global stakeholders, attracting responses from organizations such as the African Development Bank and the United Nations.



In a response dated Tuesday, January 30, 2024, signed by the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank, it was commended that the GITFiC had taken active steps towards finding a durable solution in partnership with stakeholders.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a letter dated Wednesday, April 3, 2024, praised GITFiC's efforts to rally stakeholders in Ghana, throughout Africa, and beyond to identify and push for the implementation of creative solutions to global debt challenges.



The statement also highlighted engagements with Fitch Ratings officials, Ghana's head of public debt, and the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Ghana on the importance of collaboration and inclusion in addressing global debt issues.



GITFiC announced that the official launch of the Global Debt Initiative would take place in June 2024, marking the beginning of the final preparations for the 8th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC-2024).