Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

GNCCI and GIZ collaborate to boost Ghanaian SMEs for AfCFTA opportunities

AfCFTA Headquaters 20211 Accra AfCFTA headquaters in Accra

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has partnered with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to enhance the capacity of Ghanaian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live