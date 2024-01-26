GNCCI calls for policy rate reduction to boost business growth

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI)

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is advocating for a reduction in the policy rate to foster business expansion. This call comes as the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana convenes to assess the policy rate,

In a statement released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Chamber indicated that Ghanaian businesses are grappling with a substantial surge in borrowing costs primarily linked to the high Monetary Policy rate.



“The costly business environment has contributed to a significant decline in production, the collapse of many businesses; the rise in non-performing loans; the relocation of businesses to other African countries, and as a whole led to the significant decline in the growth of the private sector and the economy. From a GDP [Gross Domestic Product] growth rate of 6.1% in the 4th quarter of 2021 to 2.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2023”, GNCCI stated.



“As the representative body of the business community in the Country, the GNCCI is very mindful of issues that specifically impact the operational costs of businesses. With the 116th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting ongoing to discuss the policy rate adjustments, the GNCCI emphasizes the need for the review to favor the growth of businesses. The GNCCI urges the MPC to take into account the cost-push impact of a high policy rate”, it added.

“As Ghanaian businesses endeavor to actively engage in the AfCFTA, the cost of borrowing will play a crucial role in defining their competitiveness. With Ghana’s interest rate being the highest in Africa, we urge the Monetary Policy Committee to lower the policy rate. In the chamber’s estimation, anchored on the stability in the forex market, decline in inflation and the projected GDP growth rate of 2.7%, we propose a reduction of not less than 2 percent or 200 basis points in the policy rate for the start,” it continued.



The GNCCI pledged to continue engaging stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to ensure a thriving business environment that fosters shared growth and prosperity for all.