GOIL implements price adjustments following NPA's directive

NPA directed all OMCs to impose a levy on petroleum products

Petroleum consumers in Ghana are set to face higher fuel costs as the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announced the suspension of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on petroleum products.

State-owned Oil Marketing Company GOIL has adjusted its prices, with petrol and diesel now selling at GH¢14.15 per litre and GH¢14.74 per litre, respectively. These price adjustments by GOIL took effect on April 4, 2024.



In a directive dated April 3, 2024, distributed to stakeholders in the oil marketing and distribution sector, the NPA mandated additional charges: 16 pesewas per litre for Petrol, 14 pesewas per litre for Diesel, and 14 pesewas per kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

This surge in fuel prices represents the sharpest increase since February 2023, when a litre of fuel was priced at GH¢15.40 and GH¢15.50 for diesel.