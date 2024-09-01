Business

GOIL inaugurates three water projects in Ekumfi

GoilScreenshot 2024 09 01 191240.png These facilities will provide over 400 pupils with access to potable water

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

GOIL PLC, in collaboration with the Soroptimist Club of Accra, has inaugurated three borehole projects in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The projects, which include overhead tanks and pipelines, were constructed for the Egyankwaa Owuwa Basic School, Eyisam Basic School, and the Ekumfi Twa Community.

These facilities will provide over 400 pupils, teachers, and community members with access to potable water, even during the dry season.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com