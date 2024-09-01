GOIL inaugurates three water projects in Ekumfi

These facilities will provide over 400 pupils with access to potable water

GOIL PLC, in collaboration with the Soroptimist Club of Accra, has inaugurated three borehole projects in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The projects, which include overhead tanks and pipelines, were constructed for the Egyankwaa Owuwa Basic School, Eyisam Basic School, and the Ekumfi Twa Community.

These facilities will provide over 400 pupils, teachers, and community members with access to potable water, even during the dry season.



