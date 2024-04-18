GPHA commissions and names four new marine crafts after former captains

One of the new pilot boats named after Kumi Adjei-Sam

Source: GNA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has commissioned and christened four new marine crafts in honour of two former captains and two former managers.

The marine crafts, made up of two pilot boats and two security patrol boats, are to be used at both the Tema and Takoradi ports.



Two of the pilot boats were named after Captain Edmund Deri Ziem and Mr. Kumi Adjei-Sam, former harbour masters for the Port of Tema and the former General



Manager for the Fishing Harbour, respectively.



The two security patrol boats were also named after Captain Joseph Eric-Quansah and Mr. Jacob Kwabla Adorkor, respectively, the first substantive Ghanaian Harbour Master of the Takoradi Port and the former Director of Tema Port.



Mr. Isaac Osei, the Board Chairman of GPHA, stated that the marine crafts would help to ensure the Tema and Takoradi ports’ efficiency as well as their safety.

Mr. Osei added that it would also enhance the marine capability and commitment of the GPHA to have modern ports to serve clients’ needs.



He said maritime security was essential to safeguard against maritime threats such as piracy and illegal fishing, among others, adding that the crafts reaffirm their effort and commitment to maritime security.



He called on stakeholders to continue to work together to ensure that the corridor remained safe and secure for business.



Mr. Michael Luguje, the Director General of the GPHA, stated in a welcome address, that the GPHA had already commissioned four tug boats between 2020 and 2023, indicating that this is within their vision of positioning the ports as leading ones in West and Central Africa.



Mr. Luguje noted that pilot boats would be used to transport maritime pilots between the shore and their vessels, while the security patrol boats would be used to enhance security within the anchorage, among others.

He said GPHA remained a family and therefore saw their past staff as part of them, hence their resolve to reward and remember their dedication and commitment to the growth of Ghana’s sea ports.



Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom, the Deputy Minister for Transport, stated that the government was committed to making Ghana’s harbours the ports of choice and resolve to put in policies that would promote port operation efficiency.



He said the government was convinced that the investment in infrastructure would serve as a catalyst to attract clients, especially shipping lines, to do business with the ports.



Mr. Joseph Kwabla Adorkor, the former Director of Tema Port, thanked the GPHA for recognising their commitment and hard work when they were in active service at the GPHA.



Mr. Adorkor urged the current management and staff of the company to provide dedicated and selfless service to their customers to make the port a preferred destination for them.