GRA harassing businesses over unrealistic targets – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: CNR

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of harassing businesses under the guise of tax collection.

He voiced his concerns during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeking their input as the manifesto committee develops ideas for the 2024 elections.



Dr. Bawumia attributed the current situation to the GRA’s practice of setting unrealistic targets for its officers, leading them to resort to taxing existing businesses excessively.



“They are harassing businesses. That harassment is coming from the sort of target that are created at their office. They are setting unrealistic targets. And this is because the tax base is so narrow you say to them, this is your target for this month, and they are trying to figure out where do I go.



“Then for them, it is very easy, you go back to where you had it the last time. You go to taxpayers, the people who are already paying taxes and then you have to come up with a new reason why they should pay more and so you come up with all sorts of stuff.”

To tackle this issue, Dr. Bawumia pledged to introduce a flat tax rate in 2025 and provide tax amnesty to all businesses upon assuming office.



‘Because of the harassment and the need to make money, we are going to start with a clean slate in 2025. And that is why in 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh.



“So we are going to start the new system, it’s a flat tax system so we are going to wipe the slate clean for every individual and business.”