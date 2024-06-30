GREDA endorses K.T Hammond’s L.I on cement pricing

GREDA also called for the inclusion of iron rods in the price regulation

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has voiced strong support for the Trade and Industry Minister's plan to regulate cement prices through a Legislative Instrument (L.I).

Vice President Steven Debrah Abloberti highlighted the recent surge in cement prices, which disrupts business operations and project timelines.



GREDA also called for the inclusion of iron rods in the price regulation.

Conversely, Dr. Clement Osei Amoako, President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), opposed the price control, arguing that it is an outdated approach unsuitable for Ghana's free-market economy.



Read full article