GTBank Ghana pledges GH¢5m for social initiatives, focusing on autism and ICT labs

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank)

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Ltd, a leading universal bank, has pledged to invest upwards of GH¢5 million in social initiatives for the current year.

The bank intends to allocate more than GH¢2 million towards its flagship autism health program, with an additional GH¢400,000 set aside for constructing six information and communications technology (ICT) laboratories in disadvantaged urban and rural schools.



According to Agnes Owusu-Afram, Divisional Head of Corporate Communication and Experience at GTBank, this commitment was articulated in a statement delivered on behalf of Managing Director Thomas Attah John.



Approximately GH¢2.5 million is designated for procuring life-saving medical equipment for hospitals, marking a significant increase in corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts compared to the previous year.



Last year, GTBank's CSR endeavors included donating hospital equipment to the Paediatric Oncology Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the 37 Military Hospital.

Moreover, the bank conducted a free Autism Workshop and Consultation for over 200 families during a week-long event.



Reflecting on last year's initiatives, Mr. John underscored the refurbishment and equipping of ICT centers in eight public basic schools nationwide, extending support to flood-displaced residents in Mepe, and aiding the Village of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Fetteh.



GTBank remains committed to community engagement, sponsoring events like the Ghana Education Service Soccer Championship Super Zonal Tournament, organizing marathons, and hosting free musical concerts.



Operating in Ghana since 2008 with 37 branches across the country, GTBank strives to combine innovative banking products with CSR activities to create positive societal impacts and solidify its position as the preferred bank for Ghanaians.