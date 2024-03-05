GTBank responds to suspension of foreign exchange trading license by Bank of Ghana

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd. has issued a response following the recent announcement by the Bank of Ghana regarding the temporary suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading License, effective from March 18, 2024.

In light of this development, the bank has assured its valued customers and stakeholders that it is actively collaborating with the Bank of Ghana to swiftly address the trade-related issues that led to the suspension.



The institution also indicated that it working closely with relevant government agencies to rectify defective documentation submitted by customers and reinforcing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) policies to prevent future occurrences.

GTBank emphasised that, while the suspension impacts the Foreign Exchange segment, all other business operations remain unaffected. Main branches, Agency Banking outlets, and digital platforms continue to provide products and services seamlessly.



The bank apologised for any inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and compliance with regulatory directives. GTBank Ghana also assured its customers that it will work diligently in their best interest to resolve the matter promptly.