GUTA unveils 20-point agenda for political parties ahead of elections

Dr. Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has presented a detailed 20-point agenda aimed at guiding political parties in formulating their campaign manifestos.

GUTA emphasized the importance of prioritizing policies that bolster entrepreneurship and commerce while stressing the necessity of creating an enabling business environment.



Following a meeting with Movement for Change leader Alan Kyerematen in Accra, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng highlighted the imperative for political parties to focus on supporting businesses.

He noted that discussions centered on various concerns such as the cost of doing business, VAT structure, and strategies for transitioning from trading to manufacturing.



"We have itemized about 20 points and discussing with them [political parties] to factor them into their manifesto programmes and I think so far so good, we are very impressed with what is going on. Everything has been issue-based and we are discussing this passionately and everybody has conducted themselves well," Dr. Obeng stated.