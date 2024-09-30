Galamsey making water treatment expensive for pharmaceutical companies

Samuel Kow Donkoh – President of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana

Source: GNA

Dr. Samuel Kow Donkor, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), highlighted the severe impact of illegal mining (galamsey) on water pollution, making it costly for pharmaceutical companies to treat water for drug production.

He warned that continued environmental degradation could force Ghana to import water for manufacturing. Five tons of mercury are released annually from small-scale mining, posing a toxic threat to public health.

The PSGH called for urgent government action and proposed integrating community pharmacies into Ghana’s primary healthcare system to enhance patient care and contribute to universal healthcare.



Read full article