Gas filling station concept obsolete – NPA

In a recent engagement with the media in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, declared the traditional gas-filling station concept in the country as obsolete.

According to the NPA, this has prompted the introduction of a Cylinder Recirculation Module(CRM) as a modern alternative.



The CEO highlighted the safety and efficiency of CRM, emphasising that it aligns with contemporary trends observed in neighbouring countries.



During the engagement, he shed light on the benefits of CRM and its superiority over the conventional gas-filling station model currently in use in Ghana.



The CEO disclosed that the implementation of CRM was initially scheduled to commence in 2017 but faced delays due to disagreements with LPG marketers.

However, he assured the public that the NPA is working towards full implementation of CRM by the end of December, with bottling companies currently undergoing a test run.



In addition to this transformative approach, the NPA is set to review and promulgate a new NPA Act of 2005 to ensure its alignment with the evolving landscape of the petroleum sector.



The updated Act will incorporate provisions that address new trends, including those related to renewable energy and the use of electric cars.



Currently in the consideration phase, the revised Act aims to modernise the regulatory framework and adapt to emerging technologies in the petroleum industry, he concluded.