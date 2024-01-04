Ghana Federation of Labour declares 2024 as Labour Action Year

General Secretary of Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson

Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has declared 2024 an action year for labour, urging the unions to demand their fair share of pay and better conditions of service.

“The various labour unions must not sit aloof again; we must rise up and fight for our fair share of the national cake,” it said.



General Secretary of Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, who made the declaration, called on the leadership of labour unions to solidify their front to defend the interests of Ghanaian workers by fighting for higher salaries, fair working hours, and safer working conditions.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Labour expectations for 2024, he said: “This year, if labour unions fail to fight for the interests of workers, we risk popular revolt against the leaderships; we cannot stand the anger of hungry workers.”



“I am calling on fellow labour union leaders to work together. We must confront anyone, including the Government and the management of establishments, whose actions or inactions are not in the interest of the worker”.



Mr Koomson said 2023 witnessed some Labour unrests, which demonstrated workers’ frustration over some government policies inimical to labour welfare.



He charged public sector managers to set strategic and measurable targets for workers and ensure their achievable within defined periods.

He noted that workers were often accused of under-performance when, in some instances, basic tools to work with were unavailable.



Mr Koomson identified poor supervision at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies as major contributors to the low performance of workers sometimes witnessed.



“We must rather hold senior management and supervisors responsible for the failure of workers to achieve targets,” he said.



He suggested the reintroduction of the clock-in-and-out system to ensure punctuality, adding: “If you don’t clock in, the days or hours lost would be deducted at the end of the month from your salary.”



“I have worked in the industry before; you can’t go loitering around; we have targets. We have leaders, foremen, and workers, so if the worker is found loitering, then the manager should be concerned and ask what is happening.”



“Some workers sometimes want to be idle, so if, as management or supervisor, you fail to assign that person, don’t expect any output.”

“Public sector managers must sometimes study and apply the strict compliance practice systems as private companies do; if you fail to achieve targets consistently, you face the music.”



Mr. Koomson reiterated the discrimination in the labour market and said the unfair treatment must end.



He questioned the reason for some workers retiring on their full salary with all other entitlements while others went home with virtually nothing.



“These are errors and unfair treatment on the labour front, which we must all work together to correct this year.”



“We all work for the same state; either we all retire on our full salaries with other benefits or we all go home without it. There should be no room for animal farm policies.”