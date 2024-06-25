Business

Business
Ghana Gas owes GNPC $604m as at the end of December 2023

GNPC Taddi GNPC new headoffice in Takoradi

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) received 10% less raw gas in 2023 due to upstream supply constraints.

GNGCL's indebtedness to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) rose by 78% to $604,051,751.38 by the end of 2023.

The processed volume of Lean Gas and LPG declined, while the volume of condensates increased.

GNGCL received $271,493,365.62 from the sale of LPG, Lean Gas, and stabilised Condensates in 2023.

The largest client for gas transporter service charges was ENI. The volume and revenue from the sale of LPG and condensates showed declines in 2023.

