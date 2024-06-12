Business

Ghana Impact Summit secures commitments for sustainable growth from local financing ecosystem

Gis I Ghana Impact Summit (GIS) 2024

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Impact Summit (GIS) 2024, hosted by Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) in partnership with the United Nations in Ghana, GSG Impact, The Research and Innovation Systems Africa (RISA) Fund of United Kingdom International Development, and other partners, successfully convened stakeholders across the Ghanaian financing and entrepreneurship ecosystem to collaborate to advance local ecosystem-building initiatives.

