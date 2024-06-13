Ghana-UNIDO trade collaboration has enhanced growth, competitiveness of SMEs – Trade Minister

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Ghana's Trade Minister, K.T. Hammond, has praised the collaboration with UNIDO, saying it has enhanced growth and competitiveness of SMEs.

The EU-funded WACOMP program has strengthened capacities in export value-chains, created jobs, and boosted industrial competitiveness.



Over 200 participants, including SMEs and delegations from ECOWAS countries, attended the 3rd Cluster International Conference to share sustainable solutions and innovations. The partnership has led to rapid growth of private sector jobs, especially among youth, and has empowered women economically.

UNIDO and EU representatives commended the progress and commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



