Ghana cocoa output is half of average with harvest almost complete

A worker transports a bag of sun-dried cocoa beans at a warehouse [REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko]

Source: Reuters

Ghana's cocoa production reached only 429,323 metric tons by the end of June, less than 55% of the average seasonal output, due to adverse weather, disease, illegal mining, and smuggling.

This shortfall has driven global cocoa prices up. Ghana and Ivory Coast, which together account for about 60% of global cocoa supply, have both faced poor harvests.



Cocobod data shows three consecutive seasons of declining production. Major regions like Ashanti and Western South saw significant drops due to swollen shoot disease and illegal gold mining.

Despite this, Cocobod's CEO expects a recovery to over 800,000 tons next season, a target seen as overly optimistic by industry analysts.



