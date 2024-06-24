Ghana not in Energy crisis - Energy Minister

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has addressed concerns about recent power outages in Ghana, stating that the country's energy sector is not in crisis necessitating load-shedding.

He attributed the outages to factors like rapid population growth and increased business activity, leading to an overload on power infrastructure.



Dr. Prempeh highlighted incidents such as a gas leak and maintenance work on power plants as contributing factors.

Despite challenges, he assured that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is not implementing a scheduled load-shedding program but is working to ensure stable power distribution.



