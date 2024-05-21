Ghana places 8th on 2023 Africa Private Participation in Infrastructure index

The report highlights that Ghana undertook only one infrastructure project during this period

Ghana placed 8th in Africa for private infrastructure investment, totaling $137 million, as per the World Bank Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) 2023 Annual Report.

The report indicates that private infrastructure investment in low and middle-income countries reached $86 billion in 2023, showing a 5 percent decline compared to the previous year.



Despite this overall decline, more countries received investment, indicating a broader distribution across various projects.



In the sub-Saharan region, South Africa emerged as the largest contributor, with investments exceeding $1 billion, accounting for 30 percent of the regional PPI.

Following South Africa, Senegal secured the second position with $316 million invested in five projects, and Tanzania ranked third with $308 million, also across five projects.



Noteworthy achievements include Guinea Bissau and Libya, which marked their first participation in infrastructure transactions after more than a decade.



Globally, energy witnessed a significant threefold increase in investment levels throughout 2023.



The last African country on the index is La Cote d’Ivoire, which placed 10th with $84 million worth of investments in infrastructure.