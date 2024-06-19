Business

Ghana's GDP grows by 4.7% in Q1 2024, boosted by mining and communication sectors

Ghana Economy A market in Accra

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported a 4.7% increase in Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), a significant rise from the 1.2% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 (October to December).

