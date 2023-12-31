Ghana’s case is just like Manchester United – John Kwakye

John Kwakye is the Director of Research at the IEA

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, John Kwakye, has compared the attitude of Ghana’s government to the current performance of the premier league football club, Manchester United.

As United’s poor performance in recent times has become topical in recent times, the economist said just like the team, Ghana has all the needed resources to flourish but these resources are not being put to good use.



He attributed the country’s performance to bad leadership and governance.



John Kwakye wrote on X: “ManU reminds me of Ghana. As a country, we have abundant resources and talent. Yet we can't perform. And it's all because of bad leadership. NPP and NDC are like "Konongo Kaya." They can't do the job, yet they won't allow anyone else to do it. It is a hopeless situation!”



Earlier the economist described the 2023 Christmas period as the most expensive in Ghana’s history.



In a series of posts on X bemoaning the realities of Ghana’s economy, Dr Kwakye cited the relative decline in economic and social activities as a testament to his claim.

“When inflation skyrocketed to 54% in Dec 2022, it took prices to record highs. While it has decelerated since then, prices continued to rise, though at lower rates. This Xmas will go down as the most expensive in our history! The relatively low activity is a testimony to that,” he posted.



While noting Ghana’s recent economic difficulties, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 2023 Christmas message claimed that the country through prudent management by his government has made a turn towards recovery.



SSD/OGB



