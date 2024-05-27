Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Business
0

Ghana's debt restructuring takes another step forward

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Dr. Moha Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: Reuters

Ghana's debt restructuring nears completion as bilateral creditors, including France and China, submit a draft memorandum of understanding for their $5.4 billion share of the deal.

Key events include:

- Feb 2022: Moody's downgrades Ghana's credit rating.

- July 2022: Ghana requests an IMF loan amid economic protests.

- Dec 2022: Ghana defaults on most external debt.

- Jan 2023: Ghana seeks debt restructuring under the G20's Common Framework.

- May 2023: Official creditors form a committee, leading to IMF loan approval.

- Jan 2024: Ghana agrees to restructure $5.4 billion of debt.

- May 2024: Draft MoU received from bilateral creditors, pending finalization.

Read full article

Source: Reuters