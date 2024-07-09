Business

Ghana's debt treatment with Eurobond holders aligns with Comparability of Treatment Principle

Mohammed Amin Adam Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister for Finance

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that Ghana's debt treatment with Eurobond holders adheres to the Comparability of Treatment principle. In a statement released on Monday, July 8, the Ministry announced receiving official confirmation from its Official Creditor Committee (OCC).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live