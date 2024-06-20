Business

Ghana’s energy sector recovery programme gets US$260m boost

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Ghana has received $260 million from the World Bank to improve electricity distribution and access to clean cooking solutions.

The funds will support the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme, which aims to enhance financial viability, increase access to LPG, and promote sustainable energy systems.

The program will provide incentives for affordable stoves and accessories, benefitting households, schools, and businesses.

The World Bank and Ghana's government are committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, promoting economic development, public health, and environmental protection.

