Ghana's non-traditional exports Surged to $3.9 Billion in 2023

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)

According to recent data from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) witnessed a substantial increase in value, soaring to $3.9 billion in 2023 from $3.5 billion in the previous year.

This surge has been attributed to a combination of structural transformations within Ghana’s NTE sector and the effective execution of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).



Leading the charge in Ghana’s NTE earnings is the semi-processed sub-sector, contributing an impressive 85.04% to the total non-traditional export earnings.



In 2023, this sub-sector recorded earnings exceeding $3.3 billion, marking a significant uptick of 14.15% compared to 2022.



Notable performers within this sub-sector include Iron and Steel circles, rods, sheets, articles of plastic, shea oil, and cut fruit.

Of these, the Iron/Steel Circles, Rods, Sheets, Billets category emerged as the top earner, surpassing Cocoa paste, with a remarkable growth of 78.13% fueled by demand from infrastructure and construction projects.



However, Cocoa paste and cocoa butter experienced declines in earnings, while Canned Tuna showed minimal growth.



On the other hand, Shea Oil witnessed a notable surge in demand and production, leading to a growth of 26.51%. Cashew Nuts saw a decline of 10.43%, and Natural Rubber Sheets and Aluminium Plates, Sheets, and Coils faced decreases due to market challenges and shifts in consumer preferences.