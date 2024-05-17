Ghana’s tourism sector generated $3.8bn in 2023

The Elmina Castle is one of the top tourist sites in Ghana

Source: CNR

Ghana’s tourism industry has made a remarkable comeback, with international arrivals generating a substantial $3.8 billion by the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s $2.5 billion, indicating a robust recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn.



John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of the Ministry, emphasised the need for stakeholders to collaborate and establish a conducive regulatory framework to foster further growth in the sector.



Speaking at the GIPC Quarter Two CEOs 2024 Breakfast Meeting in Accra, he highlighted the potential for continued growth, citing Ghana’s impressive recovery in international arrivals, with 914,882 visitors in 2022 and 1,148,002 in 2023, resulting in significant receipts of $2.5 billion and $3.8 billion respectively.



The Ministry has pledged to create an enabling environment for sustainable growth and development of tourism, arts, and culture, contributing substantially to Ghana’s GDP through effective policies, plans, programmes, and projects.



This commitment is expected to positively impact the country’s economy, particularly in light of the sector’s significant contribution to Ghana’s GDP.



“In Africa, the tourism industry showed considerable strength in coping with 75% of each pandemic receipt. Ghana, however, recovered a total international arrival of nine hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two in 2022 and One million, one hundred and forty-eight thousand and two in 2023 giving a receipt of $2.5 billion and $3.8 billion respectively.”

“These are just the international arrivals. The Ministry of Tourism exists to create a conducive environment for sustainable growth and development of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to contribute enormously to GDP through effective and efficient use of appropriate policies, plans, programmes and projects.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Dr Stephen Amoah has urged stakeholders in the tourism industry to prioritize domestic tourism to stabilize the depreciating cedi.



He emphasised the need for home-grown policy tools that address Ghana’s specific needs, encouraging patrons and players in the industry to support local economic growth.



“One thing I’ve seen about Africa is that we have a lot of ideas but sometimes the global modules control us too much. We need to build home-grown policy tools that specifically address our needs.



“Let’s begin to show the high level of patronage and keep the money here. I think as a country we have everything at our disposal to develop tourism because God has endowed us.”