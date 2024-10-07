Ghana's wildcat gold mining booms, poisoning people and nature

Despite government crackdowns, illegal mining persists

Ghana's unlicensed gold mining, known as "galamsey," has surged due to rising gold prices, providing livelihoods but causing severe environmental and health issues.

Miners, often working without protective gear, face dangerous conditions, and mercury use has polluted 65% of water sources.



Despite government crackdowns, illegal mining persists, contributing to deforestation, cocoa farm destruction, and health hazards.

Experts say organized crime and corruption, involving politicians and traditional leaders, are fueling the industry.



With elections approaching, candidates have pledged reforms, but previous efforts to regulate galamsey have made little progress.



