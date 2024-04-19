Ghana to host Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire Cocoa Initiative Headquarters

The initiative aims to give full meaning to the Abidjan Declaration of 26 March 2018

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has hosted Mr Robert Beugré Mambé, the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, at the Jubilee House, ahead of the

inauguration of the Headquarters of the Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative.



The leaders held fruitful discussions regarding the ongoing co-operation in cocoa production for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

The Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative is to give full meaning to the Abidjan Declaration of 26 March 2018, in which the Presidents of the two States reaffirmed their willingness to define a common sustainable cocoa strategy, with a view to increasing the prices received by farmers in their respective countries in a sustainable way.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara will jointly inaugurate the headquarters housing the Secretariat of the Initiative in Accra on Thursday, 18th April 2024.