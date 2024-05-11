Ghanaian-European Centre provides skills training, start-up support for youth

Participants of the GEC and GIZ skills training program

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC) of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Ghana, has provided skills training and start-up support for 40 young people in the country after skills training.

The graduates, comprising 22 males and 18 females, participated in a four-month targeted gender digital photography, videography, drone piloting and graphic design training.



The training has as its objective the scaling-up of female participation in male dominated sectors, training as well as setting up returned migrants and vulnerable local populations in readily available demand-driven vocational trade areas.



The Centre also supported the 40 beneficiaries to set up their businesses by providing startup equipment, including laptops, printers, cameras, speed-lights, memory cards, soft-box, and tripod stands.



Mr Andreas Berding, the Head, GEC, said the African Development Bank has estimated that close to 100 million youth would be without jobs in the next five to 15 years.



Youth unemployment, if not addressed, would significantly impact socioeconomic wellbeing of the continent, he said.

Through the training, the German Cooperation was supporting the Government’s all-inclusive approach to decent jobs and curb youth unemployment in the country.



“Hereby, its special objective is to promote economic opportunities for women. In this context, the creation of opportunities for income and self-employment therefore is a key issue of economic and social empowerment,” he added.



Mr Berding said since its inception in 2017, the GEC, in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, had provided essential skills training in various technical and vocational areas and business start-up support to more than 11,000 people.



These include returned migrants and vulnerable groups (women and persons living with disabilities) and also mediated about 6,836 persons into employment.



The GEC Head said digital photography had become a lucrative and competitive business in Ghana, and many young people had found good business in the art of

photography.



With support from the BMZ and the European Union, the Centre had, in the last six years, supported the creation of over 18,000 jobs for both low-and-medium skilled returned migrants and unemployed local population.



“And we are looking forward to continuing our work with our partners through similar activities to provide economic opportunities and a livable future,” he added.



Mr Charles Acquah-Moses, the Managing Partner, YAMES Contract Works, said they had chosen a dynamic field where graphic designers held the power of visual



communication to display brand identity.

“Digital photographers captures moments on time, in motion and stories which transcends and influence how people see and understand the world around them.”



He urged the graduates to embrace the power of design and photography to leverage on them to inspire, challenge and invoke emotions into their works.



Mr Acquah-Moses advised them not to stop learning as their chosen fields were dynamic and expressed appreciation to the facilitators for impacting long lasting knowledge into the participants.



Certificates were awarded to them, with Mr Edwin Adjei Adjetey named as the Overall best student.



Jessica Naa Borley Borketey, Cecelia Arthur and Christabel Naa Ashorkor Amarh emerged the best female photography students.

Millicent Mensah Torkunoo, Isaac Annan and Angela Annor were the best graphic design students.