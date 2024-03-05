Ghanaian financial institutions urged to promote NRT payment services

Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)

Financial institutions in Ghana are being encouraged to prominently feature ACH Direct Credit Near Real Time (NRT) services on their digital platforms to enhance accessibility for customers.

The emphasis on highlighting and properly labeling the NRT option aims to raise awareness among customers about this efficient payment service, ultimately encouraging its adoption.



Traditionally, banks list various digital channels on their internet and mobile banking platforms, drawing significant patronage due to their visibility to customers.



Officials from Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) suggest that integrating ACH Direct Credit Near Real Time into the array of payment channels will amplify its usage.



Ghana stands out for offering ACH Direct Credit Near Real Time, a payment channel that places it ahead of many countries. This service allows businesses to credit beneficiaries’ bank accounts within fifteen minutes of initiating fund transfers, distinguishing it from the Standard Direct Credit (24 hours) and Express Direct Credit (4 hours) options.



In an interview, Mary Dei Sarpong, Head of Bulk Payments & Customer Support, emphasized that NRT empowers organizations and individuals to execute bulk payments round the clock, with recipients receiving funds within fifteen minutes—a level of efficiency that can benefit numerous institutions.



Sarpong encouraged banks to actively promote NRT and attract as many institutions as possible to utilize the service for quick bulk payments.

Ghana's payment landscape offers diverse options to cater to varying needs, including instant payment, near real-time options, and slower alternatives like third-party cheques, which can take up to two days to clear.



Sarpong stressed the importance for banks to make these payment channels visible on their platforms and develop innovative methods to educate the public about their availability.



While GhIPSS does not directly offer these services to the public, it remains committed to raising awareness to assist individuals in selecting the most suitable payment option at any given time.



NRT provides a faster way of paying many people than any physical cash payment can achieve. The time-consuming process of navigating through traffic, the risk of carrying large sums of money to pay different people, and the challenges of payment reconciliation are completely eliminated with the use of NRT.



The service also proves valuable for businessmen, women, and individuals who need to make urgent payments to suppliers while occupied with other activities.