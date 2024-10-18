Global rollout of Ghana Card begins on October 22

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to launch the global rollout of Ghana Card registration for Ghanaians abroad on October 22, 2024, in Denmark. This follows a successful pilot in Canada and the US.

Ahead of the launch, NIA and its technical partner, Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS), are training staff at the Ghana Embassy in Copenhagen to serve as registration officers.

Notably, John Djomaakwei Quaye, a staff member at the embassy, became the first Ghanaian in Europe to receive the Ghana Card.



