Go beyond Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian businesses

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaian businesses and their owners to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) platform to expand their operations into other African countries.

He believes this will create better and bigger opportunities for them.



“It must be a springboard for Ghanaian businesses to expand their reach and conquer new markets through the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and other existing bilateral and multilateral trade agreements,” was how he put it when he commissioned the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) newly constructed headquarters in Accra.



The President recalled his meetings with the Association and their feedback prior to the 2016 elections, which influenced several aspects of his economic policies on becoming President.



He mentioned the October 2022 meetings with the Association together with other identifiable groups to dialogue and help make inputs to the development of the post-COVID-19 programme and world economic downturn that befell the global economy with significant spill over to Ghana.



He said the inputs by the Association and other groups helped to guide government to mainstream the interest and sentiments of employers in the formulation and implementation of policies currently resulting in the restoration of macroeconomic stability, disinflation and elimination of market uncertainties.



That, he said, was part of reasons he authorised the GH¢5 million support for the Association since he considered employers to be one of the cornerstones of the country’s economy, driving growth and innovation, job and wealth creation.

He has since promised government’s commitment to create an environment where businesses could thrive and perform their designated roles in society.



He said the GEA had been a true partner in this endeavour, advocating for sound economic and social policies, promoting best labour practices and providing some invaluable support to businesses of all sizes.



President of the Association, Daniel Acheampong said after moving from one structure to another as a tenant, the Association instituted a special levy in 2012 for all members, with others making additional contribution towards the building of the edifice.



He said the Employers’ House was a declaration of their identity and purpose, and would serve as a fortress of thought leadership and a place where policies and strategies would be harnessed to enhance the competitiveness of employers and businesses and by extension the Ghanaian economy.



He added that it would serve as central nerve of their operations and provide conducive environment for employers to deliberate and make decisions that will shape the future of industry in Ghana.



Located on the 6th Tafawa Balewa Avenue in Ridge, Accra, the imposing three-storey building is called the ‘Employers House’ and is the first permanent house for the Association since its establishment in 1959.

It has modern facilities including conference rooms equipped for high-level meetings and negotiations, training rooms designed to foster learning and development, and offices that serve as the operational hub for staff and the many functions of the Association.



The 14-year-old project was financed with levies on members, special contribution by some members and GH¢5 million donation from the government.



Just before cutting the tape to commission the edifice, President Akufo-Addo said the building provided a suitable platform for collaboration and, therefore, represents a symbol of shared commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous business community in Ghana.



He urged all employers operating in the country to use the structure to its full potential and make it a hub for networking, knowledge sharing and the development of groundbreaking ideas.