Gold leads Ghana’s exports with a value of GH₵37 bn

In Q2 2024, Ghana’s total trade value reached GH₵123.0 billion, with exports at GH₵64.2 billion and imports at GH₵58.8 billion, yielding a GH₵5.4 billion trade surplus, reversing a GH₵3.1 billion deficit from Q2 2023.

Gold led exports with GH₵37.0 billion (57.6%), followed by crude petroleum. The UAE was the top export destination, while China led imports at GH₵12.3 billion.

Export prices rose by 40.5% due to gold, and import prices increased by 18.9%. Asia remained Ghana’s top trade partner, with significant growth in trade with the region.



