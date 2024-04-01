Government advocates increased use of local materials in construction projects

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The government is intensifying efforts to promote the utilization of local materials in housing and infrastructure development across the country.

District Assemblies have been instructed to prioritize the use of indigenous materials in housing projects for government employees and infrastructure initiatives partly funded by the government.



Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed these directives during an interview on JoyNews' PM Express Business Edition.



Nkrumah emphasized that the government aims to implement a District Housing Program focused on integrating local building materials, with the goal of reducing project costs by up to 30 percent. This initiative aligns with the government's strategy to make housing more affordable for Ghanaians.



The District Housing Programme is expected to address rural-urban migration challenges and provide accommodation for public servants deployed to these areas. Additionally, incentives will be extended to private developers embracing government policies, including those utilizing innovative technologies to lower construction costs.

Furthermore, the government plans to engage master developers to undertake large-scale housing projects, with potential incentives provided to attract private sector investment.



In addressing the housing deficit, the Ministry of Works and Housing has established a General Housing Unit to collaborate with the private sector on extending incentives and coordinating housing projects.



Minister Nkrumah also highlighted ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding tax structures in the real estate sector to ensure they do not impede affordable housing initiatives. The government aims to review taxes and explore ways to reduce construction costs while engaging with the Ghana Association of Banks to facilitate access to affordable credit for developers.



Nkrumah underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment to attract private sector investment in housing projects, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to address cost-related challenges in the sector.