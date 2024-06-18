Government completes one district one warehouse at Krachi East

The grain warehouse in Krachi

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian government has built a 1,000 metric ton grain warehouse in the Krachi East Municipality, Oti Region, under the "One District-One Warehouse" program.

The facility aims to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food security.



Farmers in the area have welcomed the project, citing its timely arrival amidst increasing maize production. They also appealed for farming inputs to improve their yields.

The Municipal Chief Executive assured the government's commitment to fighting food insecurity and encouraged farmers to utilize the facility. The project is seen as a step towards achieving the "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.



