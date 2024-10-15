Government is committed to both evidence-based and transparent tax policymaking – Finance Minister

Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio was 13.8% in 2022, below the 18-20% target by 2027

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with UK-based TaxDev, has published an updated 2024 Survey of Ghana's tax system.

The report highlights key tax design features, trends in tax policy, and revenue comparisons with other countries.



Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio was 13.8% in 2022, below the 18-20% target by 2027. Corporate and personal income taxes and VAT now represent 70% of total revenue, while the contribution from international trade has decreased.

The survey aims to support evidence-based tax policy and is part of an ongoing collaboration between MoF, GRA, and the IFS, continuing until 2030.



