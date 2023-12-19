Government 'secretly' applied for US$200K ECOWAS support for flood victims - MP alleges

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised questions about the transparency of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government concerning financial assistance for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.
This comes after he took to Twitter to share intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission, revealing that Ghana had secured a substantial amount of US$200,000.00 (GHS2.4 million) in support from ECOWAS, a fact not disclosed to Parliament or the Ghanaian public.
The MP expressed his concerns, stating, "Why has the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government concealed from Parliament and the Ghanaian people that they had additionally applied to ECOWAS for financial support for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims?"
The purported intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission unveiled the approval of the financial aid following Ghana's application, adding a layer of complexity to the government's financial narrative.
The MP highlighted a significant timeline discrepancy in the government's disclosures.
